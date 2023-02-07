Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Month Contract role with established company within the financial services sector.

Role of the Junior Project Manager / Project Administrator

Responsibilities:

Assistance is required with the programme governance, Steerco and Exco decks,

Minutes and matters arising, Risks and Issues etc.

Small subproject/workstream that the project manager will run cradle to grave, with guidance and support.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Project Administration

Project Governance

Support

Workstream

Minutes

Risk

Issues

Learn more/Apply for this position