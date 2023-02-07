Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 7, 2023

6 Month Contract role with established company within the financial services sector.
Role of the Junior Project Manager / Project Administrator

Responsibilities:
Assistance is required with the programme governance, Steerco and Exco decks,
Minutes and matters arising, Risks and Issues etc.

Small subproject/workstream that the project manager will run cradle to grave, with guidance and support.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Administration
  • Project Governance
  • Support
  • Workstream
  • Minutes
  • Risk
  • Issues

