Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Month Contract role with established company within the financial services sector.
Role of the Junior Project Manager / Project Administrator
Responsibilities:
Assistance is required with the programme governance, Steerco and Exco decks,
Minutes and matters arising, Risks and Issues etc.
Small subproject/workstream that the project manager will run cradle to grave, with guidance and support.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
Desired Skills:
- Project Administration
- Project Governance
- Support
- Workstream
- Minutes
- Risk
- Issues