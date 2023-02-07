LAN Administrator

Feb 7, 2023

Minimum Required Qualification:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/equivalent.

Minimum Required Work Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years in network Administration.
  • Network Topologies and concepts.
  • Delivery to project requirements.
  • Infrastructure deployment, maintenance and management.
  • Disaster Recovery concepts.
  • Usage and deployment of communication.
  • Preparation and budgeting of IT capital expenditure.
  • Experience with PCS7 / Wonderware.
  • Office 365 Exposure.
  • Understanding of weighbridge systems hardware, software, and hardware integration.
  • Project Management.

Special Requirements:

  • Windows certification.
  • ITIL certification.
  • Knowledge of firewalls.
  • Kaseya Software.
  • Customer Care.
  • Lab Instrumentation troubleshooting.
  • Weigh ware support.
  • Support on Instruments as required for Business.
  • Plant Experience is critical.

Required Other/Behavioural Competencies:

  • Delivering results and meeting shareholder expectations.
  • Relating and networking.
  • Planning and organising.
  • Adapting and responding to change.
  • Solid process orientated.
  • Results orientated – driving a high performing culture.
  • Presenting and communicating information.
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks.

Deliverables

  • Functional process optimisation – Execute the tactical plan to achieve the IT Infrastructure strategy that always supports the Company’s business strategy relevant to site deliverables.
  • Successful execution of IT projects.
  • Promote and enforce compliance – “Ensure statutory and procedural compliance at all times.
  • Manage Infrastructure Services – “Manage infrastructure to ensure operational excellence for users.
  • Raise capex applications and obtain necessary approvals. Facilitate procurement processes and warranty processes. Logs calls and liaises with vendors to ensure prompt response to requests within SLA (where applicable).
  • Well-managed and well-planned expenditure.
  • Acceptable audit reviews.
  • Manage IT Assets & Technology services – “Ensure that daily back-ups are successfully completed.
  • Trouble shoots and resolves failures. Manages off-site storage of backed up data. Tests restores data on a bi-monthly basis. Schedules and executes maintenance of user PC’s and printers. Manages repairs of servers. Performs bi-annual Fail-over tests.”

Desired Skills:

  • Network Administration
  • Network Topologies and Concepts
  • Disaster Recovery Concepts
  • PCS7
  • Wonderware
  • Wigihbridge Systems Hardware
  • Project Management
  • ITIL Certification

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *