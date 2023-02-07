LAN Administrator – Gauteng Germiston

Minimum Required Qualification:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/equivalent.
Minimum Required Work Experience:
- Minimum 3 years in network Administration.
- Network Topologies and concepts.
- Delivery to project requirements.
- Infrastructure deployment, maintenance and management.
- Disaster Recovery concepts.
- Usage and deployment of communication.
- Preparation and budgeting of IT capital expenditure.
- Experience with PCS7 / Wonderware.
- Office 365 Exposure.
- Understanding of weighbridge systems hardware, software, and hardware integration.
- Project Management.
Special Requirements:
- Windows certification.
- ITIL certification.
- Knowledge of firewalls.
- Kaseya Software.
- Customer Care.
- Lab Instrumentation troubleshooting.
- Weigh ware support.
- Support on Instruments as required for Business.
- Plant Experience is critical.
Required Other/Behavioural Competencies:
- Delivering results and meeting shareholder expectations.
- Relating and networking.
- Planning and organising.
- Adapting and responding to change.
- Solid process orientated.
- Results orientated – driving a high performing culture.
- Presenting and communicating information.
- Coping with pressures and setbacks.
Deliverables
- Functional process optimisation – Execute the tactical plan to achieve the IT Infrastructure strategy that always supports the Company’s business strategy relevant to site deliverables.
- Successful execution of IT projects.
- Promote and enforce compliance – “Ensure statutory and procedural compliance at all times.
- Manage Infrastructure Services – “Manage infrastructure to ensure operational excellence for users.
- Raise capex applications and obtain necessary approvals. Facilitate procurement processes and warranty processes. Logs calls and liaises with vendors to ensure prompt response to requests within SLA (where applicable).
- Well-managed and well-planned expenditure.
- Acceptable audit reviews.
- Manage IT Assets & Technology services – “Ensure that daily back-ups are successfully completed.
- Trouble shoots and resolves failures. Manages off-site storage of backed up data. Tests restores data on a bi-monthly basis. Schedules and executes maintenance of user PC’s and printers. Manages repairs of servers. Performs bi-annual Fail-over tests.”
