Scrum Master

One of the leading consulting companies are the hunt for a Scrum Master to join their fantastic team. This is a 6-12 month contract with a view to extend.

The ideal candidate should have:

A relevant Scrum Master certification in at least one of the following:

Certified Scrum Professional (ScrumAlliance) or

Certified Scrum Master (ScrumAlliance) or;

Certified Scrum Product Owner (ScrumAlliance) or;

Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI or;

Professional Scrum Master Certification Level 1 / 2 – [URL Removed]

Relevant coaching certification or training advantageous including Certified Scrum Coach (CSC) or general coaching outside of Agile

Advantageous, but not a prerequisite – Prince2 Certified (Foundation or Practitioner) or PMP certification

Experience:

Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least 3 years for a software development teams that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Exposure to work within the governance structures of a large corporate will be an advantage

Consulting experience in a variety of industry will be an advantage

Experience with the implementation and adoption of Agile in an organisation

Background in project management either through project experience or as a practicing project manager.

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position