One of the leading consulting companies are the hunt for a Scrum Master to join their fantastic team. This is a 6-12 month contract with a view to extend.
The ideal candidate should have:
- A relevant Scrum Master certification in at least one of the following:
- Certified Scrum Professional (ScrumAlliance) or
- Certified Scrum Master (ScrumAlliance) or;
- Certified Scrum Product Owner (ScrumAlliance) or;
- Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI or;
- Professional Scrum Master Certification Level 1 / 2 – [URL Removed]
- Relevant coaching certification or training advantageous including Certified Scrum Coach (CSC) or general coaching outside of Agile
- Advantageous, but not a prerequisite – Prince2 Certified (Foundation or Practitioner) or PMP certification
Experience:
- Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least 3 years for a software development teams that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.
- Exposure to work within the governance structures of a large corporate will be an advantage
- Consulting experience in a variety of industry will be an advantage
- Experience with the implementation and adoption of Agile in an organisation
- Background in project management either through project experience or as a practicing project manager.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma