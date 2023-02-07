Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 7, 2023

One of the leading consulting companies are the hunt for a Scrum Master to join their fantastic team. This is a 6-12 month contract with a view to extend.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • A relevant Scrum Master certification in at least one of the following:
  • Certified Scrum Professional (ScrumAlliance) or
  • Certified Scrum Master (ScrumAlliance) or;
  • Certified Scrum Product Owner (ScrumAlliance) or;
  • Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI or;
  • Professional Scrum Master Certification Level 1 / 2 – [URL Removed]
  • Relevant coaching certification or training advantageous including Certified Scrum Coach (CSC) or general coaching outside of Agile
  • Advantageous, but not a prerequisite – Prince2 Certified (Foundation or Practitioner) or PMP certification

Experience:

  • Experience playing the Scrum Master role for at least 3 years for a software development teams that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.
  • Exposure to work within the governance structures of a large corporate will be an advantage
  • Consulting experience in a variety of industry will be an advantage
  • Experience with the implementation and adoption of Agile in an organisation
  • Background in project management either through project experience or as a practicing project manager.

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Agile
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

