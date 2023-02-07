Senior Front End Developer (Retail IT) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Senior Front End Developer is sought by a renowned Investment Firm to help solve some of its toughest challenges in retail investing. Start-up or innovation project experience would be useful as they iterate on a prototype PWA and then look to build out the native version of the app. You will help contribute the product direction, architecture & delivery process, analyse and design new features while writing elegant, robust and secure code. The ideal candidate will require a Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or Information Systems or related technical discipline and must have knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals in Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms. You must have 8+ years’ experience in a similar role and tech tools including React, [URL Removed] TypeScript, Tailwind, React Native, Express, Node, Babel, RESTful API’s, Microservice Architecture, etc.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the product direction, architecture, and delivery process.

Analyse and design new features.

Write elegant, robust and secure code.

Improve and optimize the performance and functionality of existing code.

Write Unit, Integration and Acceptance Tests for all components.

Write build automation scripts.

Troubleshoot, identify root-cause and fix bugs/errors.

Deliver features and fixes timeously.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science/Stems or related technical discipline.

Experience/Skills –

8+ Years’ experience building products using the technologies listed below – implemented and run successfully. Ideally, with solid experience working in start-up environments or innovation projects.

Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals in Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity.

Front-end Tech:

React / Hooks, Context

Next.js

PWA

Service workers

TypeScript

Tailwind

Responsive Design

Webpack

ES6

HTML5

CSS3

React Native

Fastlane

Native IOS (Obj C) and Android (Java) modules

Back-end Tech:

Express

Node

TypeScript

Babel

Git

Docker

Active Development Practices:

RESTful API’s

Microservice Architecture

Unit and Integration Testing

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Continuous Integration (CI)

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Front

End

Learn more/Apply for this position