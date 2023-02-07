Senior IT Consultant

POSITION PURPOSE
- To oversee and review all technical aspects and decisions required around the delivery as well as consult on any technical changes to design, architecture, and deployment methods.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Technical Proficiencies:
- Database Technologies (MS SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle etc.)
- Linux and Windows administration (Client/Server)
- AWS – currently engaged in certification.
- Application Web Services (HTTP/HTTPS)
- Monitoring and Analytics for Business
- IPAM, DNS and DHCP
- Visual Basic
- TPC/IP
Software Knowledge and/or Experience:
- AppDynamics Certified – Application performance monitoring and reporting.
- NetScout – Application and Network Performance
- NS1 – Managed and Private DNS
- VMware vCenter
- Rubrik – Cloud Data Management and Enterprise Backup
- SEDCO – Customer Visit Management and Queuing/Ticketing software
- Mellanox – High speed networking solution
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Installation and Configuration workbook/build-guide completed with all details for implementation.
- Assist with the Configuration of the company transactions within AppDynamics as required.
- Participating in Root Cause Analysis review as applicable.
Desired Skills:
- Cloud Data Management
- Customer Visit Management
- Queuing/Ticketing software
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree