Senior Web Developer (PHP)

Passionate Software Developers WANTED to be part of something AWESOME! My client (based a stone’s throw from the beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve!) is building solutions now for the upswing. We are looking for developers with startup thinking who want to develop FinTech modules, mobile and web-based cloud hosted apps. Several projects are industry agnostic and some are specific to the tourism and hospitality industry as the industry looks for tech solutions that will help in the reboot.

Role Details:

Our core technologies include: PHP, Angular, MariaDB, HTML / CSS and JavaScript.

If you love learning new things, working on fun and exciting projects and getting things done, you are what we are looking for.

We are looking for developers with a background in any web and/or database programming related fields. Preference given to those with PHP and Angular experience.

Experience in the following is a plus:

– PHP5/PHP7

– Angular v6+

– Laravel

– MariaDB (or MySQL)

– HTML / CSS

– JavaScript

– XML-RPC / JSON-RPC

– RESTful APIs

– Zend Framework 2/3

– SQL / Stored procedures / Triggers

– Database optimisation

– Linux (Ubuntu)

– Bash scripting

– Vagrant

– Docker

– Selenium

– Unit testing

– System design

– Functional testing

– Project planning

– Time management

– UI design

What can they offer YOU:

Experience a great work environment with fantastic people. Our office is a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve. We are geared for work from home during Covid-19.

We also provide medical aid to all employees

Desired Skills:

Angular

PHP

PHP Web Developer

Angular Developer

