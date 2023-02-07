Solutions Analyst

What you will be doing
- Translate business requirements into detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies.
- Work collaboratively with project / program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)
- Facilitate resolution during development & testing phases for any change requirements
Minimum requirements
- BSc in Computer Sciences or relevant Degree
- 6 years experience
- SAFe certified
Desired Skills:
- safe
- Agile
- TOGAF
About The Employer:
Siri Tech is looking for a contractor specialising in Solutions Analysis.