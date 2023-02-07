Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

What you will be doing

Translate business requirements into detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies.

Work collaboratively with project / program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)

Facilitate resolution during development & testing phases for any change requirements

Minimum requirements

BSc in Computer Sciences or relevant Degree

6 years experience

SAFe certified

Desired Skills:

safe

Agile

TOGAF

About The Employer:

Siri Tech is looking for a contractor specialising in Solutions Analysis.

Learn more/Apply for this position