Solutions Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Feb 7, 2023

What you will be doing

  • Translate business requirements into detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies.
  • Work collaboratively with project / program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)
  • Facilitate resolution during development & testing phases for any change requirements

Minimum requirements

  • BSc in Computer Sciences or relevant Degree
  • 6 years experience
  • SAFe certified

Desired Skills:

  • safe
  • Agile
  • TOGAF

About The Employer:

Siri Tech is looking for a contractor specialising in Solutions Analysis.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *