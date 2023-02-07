Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity has become available for an experienced Solution Architect with in depth knowledge of Oracle and Microsoft technologies; IT architectures (Cloud architecture and on premise); business process modelling; architecture modelling; ERP, CRM, SCM, HCM and Finance applications; integration (B2B / SOA), BI, digitalization and mobile applications commerce domains.

As the successful incumbent, you will be responsible for business engagement to achieve stakeholder communication, relationship building, advise as subject matter expert and run facilitation. The Solutions Architect will manage demand with the BE & EA Director to manage stakeholder expectations. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to compile low level end-to-end designs will be required.

You will also be responsible for business analysis to gather requirements and execute process mappings. Perform business case support by providing support for financial budgeting and project resource planning. Participate in Business and IT Strategy Execution by driving standardisation, rationalisation, optimisation, consolidation and simplification. Consult and apply the TB Information Architecture Governance principles and apply Information Architecture within the organisation landscape.

Key Responsibilities:

Engage with Group Exco regularly to ensure they are always up to date and up to speed with what is going on in IT

Keep all Leaders at GM Level across the organisation fully informed and updated on all IT matters affecting them and their divisions

Keep engaging daily with Business on problem areas in IT that affect them or could affect them

Engage Business on Project Ownership and Sponsorship and ensure they are always fully appraised of their responsibilities around their Projects

Ensure Business know what IT is doing and what problems we are having relative to their areas of accountability and Assist business with IT advice and guidance on IT needs and options

Build strong relationships between IT and Business Units across the organisation and Build interface protocols for Business Engagements with IT

Communicate between Business and IT on all relevant IT matters including on Severity 1 /2/3/4/5/6/ Incidents / downtime

Support the Business Unit / Division Exco with request and information on IT

Share key strategic IT insights and wisdom with the Business when needed

Represent IT as a diplomat / ambassador during all conflict situations

Build trust and respect in the Business / Division on behalf of IT

Communicate success stories in IT to the Business and a maintain constant interface

Conduct weekly and monthly IT/Business meetings to cover and track all IT delivery

Check in weekly with as many leaders as possible across the organisation and manage expectations they might have from IT

Work with Business to determine their priorities and requirements

Set objectives and supporting strategies with Business for IT to deliver

Qualifications & Experience

BSc (Information Systems) or similar; TOGAF or similar Architecture certification

10+ years in IT Architect role (architecture; analyst; application development; SDLC)

In depth knowledge Oracle and Microsoft technologies; IT architectures (Cloud architecture and on premise); business process modelling; architecture modelling; ERP, CRM, SCM, HCM and Finance applications; integration (B2B / SOA), BI, digitalization and mobile applications commerce domains

