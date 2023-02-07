Team Lead: Data Engineering and Analytics

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Team Lead with experience in data engineering and analytics to join their dynamic team.

Critical Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Mathematics, Data Science, Engineering, Actuarial, Econometrics, Statistics, Computer Sciences (with a mathematics basis) or STEM related degree. Strong Mathematical ability is essential.

Minimum of 7 – 10 years of relevant work experience.

S. or M.S. in a relevant technical field (Operations Research, Computer Science, Statistics, Engineering, or Mathematics).

4-8+ years’ work experience in a data science role with a significant focus on large-scale and/or unstructured data.

Experience managing projects from start to finish.

Passion for empirical research and for answering hard questions with data.

Consulting experience or equivalent existing professional network is essential to help drive stakeholder relationships and identify opportunities.

Experience in efficiently managing multi-disciplinary teams and various stakeholder deliverables according to scope and timelines.

Understanding of financial aspects of business, such as budgets, costs, revenue calculations, customer management, etc.

Experience using the suite of Microsoft Office software (Excel and Word and PowerPoint) skills required.

Process-minded.

Fluent written and spoken English is mandatory, fluency in other languages is a plus.

Logical thinker and problem solver.

Good presentation and communication skills.

Strong technical ability.

Ability to work both independently and within a team.

Capacity to think on your feet and embrace new challenges as they arise.

Must have a car and driver’s license.

Experience:

(Using at least a minimum 1 of the following technologies)

(SAS/R/Python/Data Bricks/or similar).

Experience using relevant data tools (PowerPivot and/or Power Query and/or SQL or similar).

Some experience in Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence or Analytical Modelling.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, with the ability to interact effectively with all levels of management.

Experience using Business Intelligence Platforms will be advantageous (Power BI/Tableau/QlikView/other similar).

Cloud experience would be advantageous (Azure/AWS/GCP/Other).

Experience in delivering projects through various delivery methods, such as Agile, are advantageous.

Other programming/coding skills are advantageous (e.g. Dax/VBA/Other).

Certifications in cloud technologies/capabilities, AI/ML/statistical modelling, reporting/visualization/dashboarding technologies, project management or related capabilities will be advantageous



Desired Skills:

team lead

data engineering

analytics

