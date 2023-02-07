Team Lead: Data Engineering and Analytics

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Team Lead with experience in data engineering and analytics to join their dynamic team.
Critical Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in Mathematics, Data Science, Engineering, Actuarial, Econometrics, Statistics, Computer Sciences (with a mathematics basis) or STEM related degree. Strong Mathematical ability is essential.
- Minimum of 7 – 10 years of relevant work experience.
- S. or M.S. in a relevant technical field (Operations Research, Computer Science, Statistics, Engineering, or Mathematics).
- 4-8+ years’ work experience in a data science role with a significant focus on large-scale and/or unstructured data.
- Experience managing projects from start to finish.
- Passion for empirical research and for answering hard questions with data.
- Consulting experience or equivalent existing professional network is essential to help drive stakeholder relationships and identify opportunities.
- Experience in efficiently managing multi-disciplinary teams and various stakeholder deliverables according to scope and timelines.
- Understanding of financial aspects of business, such as budgets, costs, revenue calculations, customer management, etc.
- Experience using the suite of Microsoft Office software (Excel and Word and PowerPoint) skills required.
- Process-minded.
- Fluent written and spoken English is mandatory, fluency in other languages is a plus.
- Logical thinker and problem solver.
- Good presentation and communication skills.
- Strong technical ability.
- Ability to work both independently and within a team.
- Capacity to think on your feet and embrace new challenges as they arise.
- Must have a car and driver’s license.
Experience:
(Using at least a minimum 1 of the following technologies)
- (SAS/R/Python/Data Bricks/or similar).
- Experience using relevant data tools (PowerPivot and/or Power Query and/or SQL or similar).
- Some experience in Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence or Analytical Modelling.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, with the ability to interact effectively with all levels of management.
- Experience using Business Intelligence Platforms will be advantageous (Power BI/Tableau/QlikView/other similar).
- Cloud experience would be advantageous (Azure/AWS/GCP/Other).
- Experience in delivering projects through various delivery methods, such as Agile, are advantageous.
- Other programming/coding skills are advantageous (e.g. Dax/VBA/Other).
- Certifications in cloud technologies/capabilities, AI/ML/statistical modelling, reporting/visualization/dashboarding technologies, project management or related capabilities will be advantageous
