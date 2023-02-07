Technical Lead

Feb 7, 2023

Qualification and Experience

  • Relevant IT degree or diploma
  • Relevant Microsoft certifications

  • ITIL certification will be advantageous

  • A minimum of 5 years Microsoft Exchange Experience

  • A minimum of 5 years Microsoft Office 365 Experience
  • Understanding and experience with Exchange Platform.
  • Understanding and experience of End User Collaboration trends
  • Understanding of Microsoft License models and features related to Exchange
  • Create and maintain 3y technical roadmap for Messaging environment in alignment with budget and business requirements
  • Working with multiple business units and/or clients, understanding and setting priorities.
  • Rationalization and standardization of vendors and products.
  • Reporting and management of operational risks relevant to your area of responsibility.
  • Translating IT concepts into business terms and vice versa
  • Ability to constructively interact with technical and non-technical parties and vendors
  • Presentation and communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Exchange
  • microsoft office 365

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *