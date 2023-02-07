Wise Move looks to the future with ChatGPT

South Africa’s only online moving platform, Wise Move, says it has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT to not only offer an unmatched customer experience, but to also give movers a major competitive edge.

Wise Move co-founder and newly appointed CEO, Chante Venter strongly believes that AI is the way of the future.

“We are dedicated to continuously improving our platform, which leads to better customer service – and AI integration is enabling us to do just that.”

Venter adds that the integration of ChatGPT has significantly improved overall customer satisfaction and user experience. Moving companies can now reduce their response time and improve communication with clients. ChatGPT, she says, has become a game-changer for the platform’s network of moving companies.

“We are very excited about the potential of AI-powered tools and we believe that this is just the beginning,” Venter continues. “We are constantly exploring new ways to use AI to improve our service offering and we are confident that it will become an essential part of our business.”

AI-powered ChatGPT is changing the way businesses interact with their customers by providing a more natural experience with the efficiency of a computer. The possibilities of how businesses can use this new tool are endless, says Venter, and early adopters are going to lead the way.

Wise Move is the first online platform to successfully integrate ChatGPT in South Africa, Venter claims, and the company is already reaping the rewards. The goal behind the platform is to re-engineer how people move homes, cars, boats, pets and everything else in between. While the easy-to-use platform has done just that since its launch, the new AI feature will further improve the user experience.

Moreover, as the AI integration helps moving companies improve their customer service, it also leads to better reviews and more bookings. Wise Move’s aim is not only to help businesses grow, but to thrive with better marketing, support and branding.

“If you want to change things, you have to do things differently,” says Venter. “We’ve focused on perfecting the finer details like communication, service and user experience.”