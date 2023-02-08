Automation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Does your strength and passion lie in the Automation Industry?

We have an opportunity, with a Multinational Automation-Solutions Company that calls for a qualified person to join their team in Richards Bay.

You’ll be based on their client’s site, a company in the Paper & Pulp Industry and work alongside a Senior Engineer to monitor and suggest modifications of control and interlocking logic, analyse date, configure control logic, synchronize control loops and identify problems or limitations on the process.

All in the pursuit of efficiency and optimisation.

Key Responsibilities:

Monitor and Analyze Data and Plant Processes;

Identify opportunities and propose solutions;

Execute optimization projects;

Look for solutions in the network;

Improve existing solutions and feedback on findings;

Follow-up KPIs, reported issues and problems;

Communicate and feedback to Stakeholders;

Deliver excellent Customer Service

Requirements

To be successful in this application, you will need:

A Qualification in one of the following Areas: Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronis, Automation & Control, Instrumentation, Chemical Engineering

At least 2 years experience in automation, process control and process optimisation within the Paper & Pulp Industry.

Experience in Programing PLC / DCS Systems.

Desired Skills:

DCS

Automation

Software Delivery Engineering

Variable Frequency Drives

Learn more/Apply for this position