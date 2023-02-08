BA Developer – Remote Remote

Business Analyst

Fantastic opportunity – Work Remotely

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Minimum requirements:



Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s)

Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,

Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

SAP

Data Analysis

SD Modules

