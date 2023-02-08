BA Developer

Business Analyst
Fantastic opportunity – Work Remotely
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s)
- Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,
- Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous
As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!
For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.
Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Data Analysis
- SD Modules