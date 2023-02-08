BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is an excellent opportunity for a Power BI Developer to step into a Senior position within the team while designing and developing BI reports providing highly valuable customer insights for LEADING South African FMCG business.

This opportunity is based in Johannesburg and is paying up to R960K Per Annum.

THE COMPANY

This is a market LEADING South African FMCG business which has become a well renowned household name. This proudly South African, vertically integrated organization has manufactured, marketed and distributed their very well-known brand range of household products for well over a decade.

They have recently experience exceptional during the past few years due to an increase in consumer demand which has resulted in healthy sales growth. With over 800 employees, state of the art manufacturing facilities and a sizable portion of the local market share, they continue to be a fierce competitor to large multi-nationals both here and in Sub-Saharan Africa.

THE ROLE

Stepping into a senior role, this is a brilliant opportunity to design and develop PowerBI reports for this market leading FMCG, as they invest heavily in producing highly valuable customer insights. The role will require you to have extensive knowledge in business intelligence, data integration, data warehousing, modeling, database, and technical aspects of BI tools.

Tech Stack: Microsoft Power BI, SSIS, SSRS, Entity Framework, Yellowfin.

THE REQUIREMENTS

Computer Science Degree or equivalent work experience

4-5 Years’ commercial industry experience

Extensive experience with Microsoft Power BI, SSIS, SSRS, Entity Framework, Yellowfin

FMCG industry experience would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power BI

SSIS

SSRS

Entity Framework

Yellowfin

MDX

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position