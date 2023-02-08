C++ Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This is a unique and incredible opportunity for a Mechatronics Software Developer (C++) to gain international exposure working on 3D CAD software, merging Civil Engineering and Design industries, in developing a truly INTEGRATED infrastructure design platform that is unparalleled on the market.

This permanent opportunity is based in Cape Town and offering up to R55K Per Month (Hybrid).

THE COMPANY:

An established, Market Leading Software Business that specializes in designing and developing Software for the Global CIVIL ENGINEERING Sector. They provide an integrated suite of software covering complex Engineering challenges that is being used by many cities locally and internationally, allowing seamless data integration for stakeholders’ company- and project-specific needs. Culturally this is a brilliant company to join as they are highly educated, passionate about the industry, and further offer a relaxed, motivated working environment that affords its employees autonomy and ownership over their work.

THE ROLE:

As the Developer, you will join an agile team of highly skilled professionals, developing software for complex civil engineering challenges. You will be given the responsibility of developing new features and enhancements in C++, using Microsoft Visual Studio according to the SCRUM methodology. Your focus will be the enhancement and development of 3D visualization functionality for commercial products. You will gain experience in the entire software life cycle, from design and development, to documentation, testing and maintenance of the innovative company products.

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering.

Strong C++ programming skills

Strong knowledge of developing in Visual Studio environment on Windows OS.

Strong knowledge and experience of DirectX and 3D CAD visualization.

Experience in GPU programming.

Interest in Graphics and Civil Engineering.

Tech Stack: C++, Visual Studio, DirectX, OpenGL, Parasolid, 3D modelling math, SCRUM methodologies.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

