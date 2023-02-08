Data Analyst

Feb 8, 2023

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Data Analyst to deliver reliable, on-time and high-quality data analytics support, and solutions.

Responsibilities:

  • Model, ETL, script and visualise data.
  • Design and develop analytical and strategic data models and visualisation.
  • On-time, efficient and quality delivery outputs.
  • Conduct research, gain knowledge of data, to develop prototypes and proof of concepts analytics.
  • Build, maintain and monitor pipelines.
  • Implement reliable and efficient back-end development.
  • Drive business adoption of Business intelligence.
  • Define, document, and communicate design patterns.
  • Ensure definition, documentation, and communication of solution designs before implementation.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Experience with the following: SQL, Qlik Sense / Power BI, Azure Synapse Analytics, Python.
  • Proven experience in quantitative analytics, predictive modelling, statistical modelling, Backend scripting, pipelining and ETL, Front-end visualisation.
  • Exposure to big data, both structured and unstructured.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Qlik Sense
  • Power BI
  • Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Python
  • Quantitative Analytics
  • Predictive Modelling
  • Statistical Modelling
  • ETL
  • Scripting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

