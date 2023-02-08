Data Analyst

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Data Analyst to deliver reliable, on-time and high-quality data analytics support, and solutions.

Responsibilities:

Model, ETL, script and visualise data.

Design and develop analytical and strategic data models and visualisation.

On-time, efficient and quality delivery outputs.

Conduct research, gain knowledge of data, to develop prototypes and proof of concepts analytics.

Build, maintain and monitor pipelines.

Implement reliable and efficient back-end development.

Drive business adoption of Business intelligence.

Define, document, and communicate design patterns.

Ensure definition, documentation, and communication of solution designs before implementation.

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience with the following: SQL, Qlik Sense / Power BI, Azure Synapse Analytics, Python.

Proven experience in quantitative analytics, predictive modelling, statistical modelling, Backend scripting, pipelining and ETL, Front-end visualisation.

Exposure to big data, both structured and unstructured.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Qlik Sense

Power BI

Azure Synapse Analytics

Python

Quantitative Analytics

Predictive Modelling

Statistical Modelling

ETL

Scripting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position