Data Analyst

This is a phenomenal opportunity for a DATA ANALYST to gain strong AWS expertise, critically driving BIG DATA analysis in a truly AGILE environment and managing key stakeholders for business insight and optimization. This is a tremendous opportunity to work with experts in the TOP specialized Financial Services company in South Africa.

This 12 Month CONTRACT is REMOTE and paying up to R750 Per Hour.

THE COMPANY:

Known as being the LEADING SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in South Africa, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth, even as a contractor. This is an incredible opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space.

THE ROLE:

As the Data Analyst you will bring your strong quantitative expertise to analyze BIG DATA across the SDLC, driving data warehousing, data querying, and statistical modelling, working within a truly AGILE environment. You will work with experts in the risk analysis program to augment critical insight, further collaborating with key stakeholders for business optimization.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Degree in Mathematics and Statistics or relevant quantitative field.

At least 4 Years’ commercial Data Analyst experience.

Strong experience working on Big Data projects.

Strong Data Modelling and Data Querying skills.

Experience working within an agile environment.

Tech Stack: SQL, Python, Microsoft Office, Agile, AWS.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Microsoft Office

AWS

Agile

Data Modelling

Data Querying

Big Data

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

