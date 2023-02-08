Data Analyst (SAS / AWS) TB

- Execute on the data visualization and reporting strategy, policy and processes.
- Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements.
- Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user.
- Manage customer centricity within area of responsibility.
Minimum Requirements:
Technical skills required (compulsory) 3 – 5 years min:
- SAS
- AWS (2 to 3 years required)
- SQL
Advantageous skills:
- Python
- Tableau
Requirements:
- 3 year related degree (In a quantitative field: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)
- Post graduate qualification (advantageous).
- 3-5 years’ experience in Data Analytics.
- Ability to analyze, model and interpret data.
- A high level of mathematical ability.
- Must have at least 2 to 3 years’ AWS work experience.
- Understanding of business models and metrics.
- Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).
- Knowledge of retail industry data models.
- Knowledge of compliance and IT governance.
- Project management, Stakeholder management and financial acumen.
Desired Skills:
- SAS
- SQL
- AWS
- Data Analyst