Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is currently hiring for one of our major clients in the Insurance Sector. The opportunity to work on a 12 month contract which could be renewable based on performance. This ideal applicant will work on a Hybrid basis.

A it about the Data Information Architect role: The purpose is to ensure technical aspect of data and information architecture is strategically managed, implemented and enforced in the organisation in direct support of the organisation’s future strategy and business model, so that data is converted to meaningful information that will enable and steer the business into effective decision making capability. The role will focus more around the technical aspects of the data and information architecture, governance, security and processes around that.

Experience required:

Bachelor’s degree (computer science, engineering, or related)

Post graduate degree (computer science, engineering, or related) would be an added advantage

Appropriate industry qualification for architecture is a must.

Knowledge and experience working with and implementing internationally recognised frameworks; such as TOGAF, Zachman etc.

Good understanding of ITIL

Industry legislative and regulatory knowledge with a keen understanding of impact and implications to organisational enterprise framework and how they are to be addressed.

Proven track record of comprehensive analysis and architectural skills to drive delivery of architectural constructs and artefacts in line with business strategy.

Senior (IM/MI/BI) specialist resource that must hit the ground running given the absence of such disciplines in the organisation.

Must have strong technical skills to give guidance to a small team of specialist people

Experience with Legacy systems/applications will be advantageous

Effective communication and influencing abilities; able to build and develop strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders

Key Accountabilities:

Strategic Architectural Input

Provide input to the architectural strategy and road map for the Data and Information Domain on a technical level.

Providing content regarding Data and Information frameworks as well as design processes for implementation on a technical level.

Provide subject matter expertise (Data and Information Management) input to ensure strategic direction on a technical level.

Continuous Improvement

Monitor technology capability, trends and requirements, such as emerging standards for new technology opportunities

Keep up to date with the data elements that are available within the company.

Advisory Function

Provide leadership in the comprehensive planning, development and execution for the organisations solutions.

Provide business with valid, well considered insights with regards their Data and Information Management construct on a technical level.

Play a subject matter expert from a data perspective and provide input into all decisions relating to systems data and information on a technical level.

Ensure knowledge is shared amongst peers through various mentoring initiatives

Architectural Design

Analyse existing architecture and design a new viable architecture based on existing architecture, functional and non-functional requirements

Architectural Implementation

Ensure that each domain has well documented reference architectures that are measurable (based on maturity) and communicated.

Develop and execute architecture plans. (including managing joint development with 3rd party vendors)

Providing guidance (with other departments) to the development, implementation and testing practices.

Create and implement standards, processes, procedures, and guidelines to ensure reproducible development and high quality

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

