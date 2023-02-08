Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R850k per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This well-established retail enterprise is actively looking for a well versed Data Engineer to join their team of high calibre professionals. This group is home to some of the most well-known, leading retail brands that exist in South Africa, and deal with a diverse range of industries including home, lifestyle, furniture, and technology.

So, what’s in it for you? Well, because this group deals with such diverse industries on a large scale, you will be working with large complex data sets that will actually influence decision making, and the company’s bottom line.

If selected, you will be tasked with implementing reliable and trustworthy ETL systems to provide data to support high-performing ML algorithms, predictive models, and support real-time data visualisation requirements across the organization to enable self-help analytics.

If you have a passion for data, and you have the skills and experience below, APPLY NOW!

What We’re Looking For:

SQL

Python or R

AWS (essential)

ETL

SAS (advantageous)

Experience with CSV or JSON files (advantageous)

Are You Qualified?

Degree (3-year IT related)

Postgraduate qualification (advantageous)

Data warehousing (5-10 years’ experience)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56415 which is a Permanent Hybrid position offering a cost to company of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him/her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

