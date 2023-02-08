Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is an excellent opportunity for a DATA SCIENTIST to drive actionable insights while optimizing solution development and delivery for a Leading Insights and Analytics Solutions Company. You will gain experience analyzing COMPLEX DATA with cutting-edge technology and work alongside experts in the industry.

Tech Stack: R, Python, SAS Base, Power BI, SQL, SSMS, Docker, Azure, Microsoft Office Suite, Agile.

This opportunity is based in either JOHANNESBURG/ CENTURION/ PORT ELIZABETH and paying R500K per annum.

THE COMPANY

This Leading Insights and Analytics Solutions Company are experts in spatial data analytics and statistical modelling, providing comprehensive data on property, automotive, and business assets for optimized decision-making and the streamline of critical solution delivery. This Data-Driven Company implements cutting-edge technology in advanced complex data analytics, providing online market intelligence, and specializing the provision of key solutions to ranging industries on the South African market.

THE ROLE

As the DATA SCIENTIST you will bring your strong statistical skills to design, implement, and test critical predictive models and products (existing and prototypic) to optimize business intelligence for solution delivery in the automotive industry. You will work in a Predictive Data Science team of experts, collaborating further with Data and Software Development teams to augment business insight; further developing enhanced visualization, machine learning models, pattern recognition and testing within an Agile environment.

THE REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor of Science in Statistics or relative Degree/ Diploma.

At least 3 years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Strong experience building statistical models.

Strong Python programming skills.

Tech Stack: R, Python, SAS Base, Power BI, SQL, SSMS, Docker, Azure, Microsoft Office Suite, Agile.

Desired Skills:

R

Python

SAS Base

Power BI

SQL

SSMS

Docker

Azure

Microsoft Office Suite

Agile

Statistical Models

Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position