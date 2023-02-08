Enterprise Architect

Feb 8, 2023

GoldenRule is currently hiring for one of our major clients in the Insurance Sector. The opportunity to work on a 12 month contract which could be renewable based on performance. This ideal applicant will work on a Hybrid basis.

A bit about the Enterprise Architect Role: As a Senior Specialist: Solution Architect Applications (Enterprise Architect), you will be responsible for ensuring that the overall enterprise architecture strategy is consistent with the overall enterprise vision and mission.

Experience required:

  • Minimum 5 years’ of experience in enterprise architecture.

  • Experience in Cloud Platforms.

  • Improving the current IT infrastructure.

  • Tracking the progress of projects.

  • Documenting procedures, architecture principles, and patterns.

  • Evaluating and implementing new technologies.

  • Collaborating with other teams to improve business processes

  • Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Research, identify and recommend suitable technologies and vendors to support the implementation of the business IT projects.

  • Determine resource allocation priorities and deployment necessary to support the effective integration of processes.

  • Advise on the alignment and application of area specific practices and integrated processes across functional areas to ensure value chain integrity.

  • Define the as is and target IT Architecture, develop solutions and plan and coordinate work to achieve and maintain the identified architecture.

  • Provide guidance and support to ensure the effective governance of IT processes and projects in alignment with the identified IT Architecture.

  • Keep abreast of changes and new legislation and developments within industries that may affect area of specialisation.

  • Accountable for contributing to strategy enablement and implementation and delivery optimisation across an internal value chain, through best practice development and implementation.

  • Draw on own technical and/or professional knowledge and experience to proactively develop alternatives and

  • Plan to deliver work outputs related to a service or operational area, Manages interdependent functional activities, and directs best-practice priorities, standards and procedures to ensure efficiency within area of specialization.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

