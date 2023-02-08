Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is currently hiring for one of our major clients in the Insurance Sector. The opportunity to work on a 12 month contract which could be renewable based on performance. This ideal applicant will work on a Hybrid basis.

A bit about the Enterprise Architect Role: As a Senior Specialist: Solution Architect Applications (Enterprise Architect), you will be responsible for ensuring that the overall enterprise architecture strategy is consistent with the overall enterprise vision and mission.

Experience required:

Minimum 5 years’ of experience in enterprise architecture.

Experience in Cloud Platforms.

Improving the current IT infrastructure.

Tracking the progress of projects.

Documenting procedures, architecture principles, and patterns.

Evaluating and implementing new technologies.

Collaborating with other teams to improve business processes

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences.

Key Accountabilities:

Research, identify and recommend suitable technologies and vendors to support the implementation of the business IT projects.

Determine resource allocation priorities and deployment necessary to support the effective integration of processes.

Advise on the alignment and application of area specific practices and integrated processes across functional areas to ensure value chain integrity.

Define the as is and target IT Architecture, develop solutions and plan and coordinate work to achieve and maintain the identified architecture.

Provide guidance and support to ensure the effective governance of IT processes and projects in alignment with the identified IT Architecture.

Keep abreast of changes and new legislation and developments within industries that may affect area of specialisation.

Accountable for contributing to strategy enablement and implementation and delivery optimisation across an internal value chain, through best practice development and implementation.

Draw on own technical and/or professional knowledge and experience to proactively develop alternatives and

Plan to deliver work outputs related to a service or operational area, Manages interdependent functional activities, and directs best-practice priorities, standards and procedures to ensure efficiency within area of specialization.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

