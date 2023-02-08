Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is currently hiring for one of our major clients in the Insurance Sector. The opportunity to work on a 12 month contract which could be renewable based on performance. This ideal applicant will work on a Hybrid basis.
A bit about the Enterprise Architect Role: As a Senior Specialist: Solution Architect Applications (Enterprise Architect), you will be responsible for ensuring that the overall enterprise architecture strategy is consistent with the overall enterprise vision and mission.
Experience required:
- Minimum 5 years’ of experience in enterprise architecture.
- Experience in Cloud Platforms.
- Improving the current IT infrastructure.
- Tracking the progress of projects.
- Documenting procedures, architecture principles, and patterns.
- Evaluating and implementing new technologies.
- Collaborating with other teams to improve business processes
- Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences.
Key Accountabilities:
- Research, identify and recommend suitable technologies and vendors to support the implementation of the business IT projects.
- Determine resource allocation priorities and deployment necessary to support the effective integration of processes.
- Advise on the alignment and application of area specific practices and integrated processes across functional areas to ensure value chain integrity.
- Define the as is and target IT Architecture, develop solutions and plan and coordinate work to achieve and maintain the identified architecture.
- Provide guidance and support to ensure the effective governance of IT processes and projects in alignment with the identified IT Architecture.
- Keep abreast of changes and new legislation and developments within industries that may affect area of specialisation.
- Accountable for contributing to strategy enablement and implementation and delivery optimisation across an internal value chain, through best practice development and implementation.
- Draw on own technical and/or professional knowledge and experience to proactively develop alternatives and
- Plan to deliver work outputs related to a service or operational area, Manages interdependent functional activities, and directs best-practice priorities, standards and procedures to ensure efficiency within area of specialization.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML