Europe-based Project Manager – Remote Remote

They are looking for an experienced Europe-based Project Manager to manage the organisation of client projects in the European Market for the Projects division.
As their Project Manager, your job will be to coordinate people and processes to ensure that our projects are delivered on time and produce the desired results.
You will be the go-to person for everything involving a projects’ organisiation and timeline, with technical and sales support from the company’s experienced engineering team.
You should have a background in business skills, management, budgeting and analysis. You should be an excellent commuincator and comfortable managing multiple tasks.
Key Responsibilities:
- Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope
- Oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning
- Set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and manage project progress
- Lead and prepare presentation and interact with clients and client requirements
- Electrical engineering and design during all project phases according to client, national and international standards
- Assessing client/project elect electrical engineering requirements
- Cost estimation of electrical engineering scope of work, including equipment and construciton costs
- Management of multi-discplinary projects from inception to close out
- Budgetary and financial responsibility for projects
- Collaborate with local and international teams
Requirements:
- PMBOK knowledge
- Strong English verbal and written skills
- Localed in Europe with a European passport
- BSc / BEng / BTech (Electrical or Mechanical) although not mandatory is helpful
- 10+ years of proven work experience in managing electrical projects
- Previous track record in successfully generating new business
- Experience with project management software tools
- Experience with managing contracts using FIDIC is a benefit
Remuneration:
A market related salary is being offered to the successful canddiate.
PLEASE NOTE:
Only SHORTLISTED candidates will be contacted directly.
Desired Skills:
- PMBOK
- FIDIC
- European Passport
- Project Management
- BSc
- BEng
- BTech
- Mechanical
- Electrical
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Power Generation & Distribution
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
My client, offers guaranteed financial savings and reliable and effective energy saving solutions for a range of medium and low-voltage industrial motor applications by using latest, proven VSD technology has an exciting opportunity for a European-based Project Manager to join their team.