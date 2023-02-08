Europe-based Project Manager

They are looking for an experienced Europe-based Project Manager to manage the organisation of client projects in the European Market for the Projects division.

As their Project Manager, your job will be to coordinate people and processes to ensure that our projects are delivered on time and produce the desired results.

You will be the go-to person for everything involving a projects’ organisiation and timeline, with technical and sales support from the company’s experienced engineering team.

You should have a background in business skills, management, budgeting and analysis. You should be an excellent commuincator and comfortable managing multiple tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

Project management responsibilities include the coordination and completion of projects on time within budget and within scope

Oversee all aspects of projects from the concept study phase, through feasibility studies, detail design, execution, and commissioning

Set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and manage project progress

Lead and prepare presentation and interact with clients and client requirements

Electrical engineering and design during all project phases according to client, national and international standards

Assessing client/project elect electrical engineering requirements

Cost estimation of electrical engineering scope of work, including equipment and construciton costs

Management of multi-discplinary projects from inception to close out

Budgetary and financial responsibility for projects

Collaborate with local and international teams

Requirements:

PMBOK knowledge

Strong English verbal and written skills

Localed in Europe with a European passport

BSc / BEng / BTech (Electrical or Mechanical) although not mandatory is helpful

10+ years of proven work experience in managing electrical projects

Previous track record in successfully generating new business

Experience with project management software tools

Experience with managing contracts using FIDIC is a benefit

Remuneration:

A market related salary is being offered to the successful canddiate.

About The Employer:

My client, offers guaranteed financial savings and reliable and effective energy saving solutions for a range of medium and low-voltage industrial motor applications by using latest, proven VSD technology has an exciting opportunity for a European-based Project Manager to join their team.

