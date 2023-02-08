Fujitsu launches new platform to support Web3 developers

Fujitsu has announced the launch of its “Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform,” offering a developmental environment as well as various service APIs based on blockchain and high-performance computing technologies.

Fujitsu envisions the platform as a future community for users in start-ups, partner companies, and universities working to build the next generation of Web3 applications and services.

The new platform will connect users to Fujitsu’s existing suite of Computing as a Service (CaaS) applications, including CaaS HPC and CaaS Digital Annealer, as well as the Fujitsu Computing as a Service Data e-TRUST (Data e-TRUST) module.

Data e-Trust leverages Fujitsu’s IDentitY eXchange (IDYX) and Chain Data Lineage technologies for ensuring the authenticity of transactions and secure data distribution and utilization between different systems and services with blockchain and other data verification tools.

Moving forward, Fujitsu also plans additional technology modules for the platform, including its transparent trust transfer technology and ConnectionChain technology.

Fujitsu will provide access to the platform free of charge to select participants of its global partner program, Fujitsu Accelerator Program for CaaS to drive co-creation of new Web3 services. Program partners will be able to begin to use the platform in Japan from March 2023, with availability step-by-step expanding to partners globally starting in fiscal 2023.

The platform is expected to contribute to the realisation of a rich ecosystem that empowers users to create new applications for Web3, allowing for new ways to interact, create, and share data freely and securely for use cases including digital content rights management, contracts, business transactions and processes.

Fujitsu ultimately aims to offer a Web3 platform that allows companies and individual users to connect to co-create transformational, value-added solutions to a variety of issues facing society.

Services and technologies

In addition to blockchain and verification technologies offered through Data e-TRUST, the new platform will provide users access to Fujitsu’s world-leading, advanced computing technologies and applications including Fujitsu Computing as a Service HPC and Fujitsu Computing as a Service Digital Annealer for developing and running simulations, AI and combinatorial optimization applications.

These technologies will allow users to analyze and evaluate multiple scenarios for formulating solutions to various societal issues based on data that ensures trust.

Moving forward, Fujitsu will step-by-step provide further prototype functions for Web3 leveraging Fujitsu’s transparent trust-ensuring technology and ConnectionChain technology for co-creation partners via CaaS.

Creating new business through co-creation

Fujitsu will provide a portal site and development environment to support co-development activities and the development of new Web3 applications and services, and to test and practice the value these new Web3 applications and services offer.

Fujitsu and its co-creation partners will examine use cases, develop prototypes, and conduct PoC trials aimed at creating new business related to the following three key themes of Web3:

* Realisation of a co-creation society through decentralised autonomous organisations (DAO);

* Rights management and utilisation of digital content; and

* Realisation of digital trust.