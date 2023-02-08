Intermediate C# Software Developer with AWS and Angular/React – Pretoria – up to R600K per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Ready to join the integration revolution?
This product shop prides themselves in specialising in cutting-edge bespoke solutions within a variety of technologies and complex system integrations, is looking for a passionate and innovative Senior C# Developer to join them and be part of the global thought leaders.
In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You need to be a team player and an excellent communicator. You will be tasked with working with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.
Requirements:
- AWS
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in C# Development
- Flutter
- Angular
- React
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- SQL
Qualifications:
- BSc. Degree in information technology
The Reference Number for this position is NS56607 which is a permanent position based at their client in Pretoria offering a salary of R600k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.
Are you ready for a change of scenery?
