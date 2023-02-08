Intermediate C# Software Developer with AWS and Angular/React – Pretoria – up to R600K per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Ready to join the integration revolution?

This product shop prides themselves in specialising in cutting-edge bespoke solutions within a variety of technologies and complex system integrations, is looking for a passionate and innovative Senior C# Developer to join them and be part of the global thought leaders.

In this role, you should be able to write functional code with a sharp eye for spotting defects. You need to be a team player and an excellent communicator. You will be tasked with working with internal teams to design, develop and maintain software.

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

AWS

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in C# Development

Flutter

Angular

React

JavaScript

Typescript

SQL

Qualifications:

BSc. Degree in information technology

The Reference Number for this position is NS56607 which is a permanent position based at their client in Pretoria offering a salary of R600k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Noxolo at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Flutter

Angular

React

JavaScript

Typescript

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position