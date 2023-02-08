IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our largest Financial Institutions is seeking a Credit Business Analyst for a 12 month contract.

The Credit Business Analyst will take responsibility for defining requirements and product sets for configuration and maintenance of existing modules of the Murex product suite.

Non-Negotiable Requirements

Responsibilities:

Currently this suite comprises the Murex Limits Controller, and Basel II Credit Capital Calculator modules.

This will require an overall and in-depth understanding of credit processes, systems, information requirements, flows and functional system requirements.

Builds, develops, and maintains the business processes for Credit to help identify and understand the workings of the business, and thereby to derive the business requirements and constraints that the resultant systems implementations must address (Including current and to-be business processes). Continuously updates and aligns the to-be business processes as business changes.

Determine the impact of change of proposed projects on the business and on the IT systems supporting the business.

Perform impact assessments on new requirement and the impact on upstream and downstream systems.

During analysis ensure that the full end to end Credit system and their dependencies have been assessed.

Supports the Credit Business Architecture and conforms to the Business Architecture standards.

Analyze the gaps between the current and future state to determine the extent of change required to realize the future state objective. Identifies processes in need for re/design (e.g. due to inefficient operations) and identifies options to improve them gaining stakeholder buy-in.

Document the end-to-end Credit process flows with reference to existing documentation generated to date i.e. capture the activities performed in a business process, inputs, outputs and resources used for those activities, including performance measures.

– Supports the efficiency measures and targets of end-to-end Credit processes including touch points in Business Units.

Assisting project teams with touch points in the Murex configuration to translate business needs into system functionality

Defining report requirements, functional and process specifications for business and IT changes, as part of the overall definition of solutions to support business needs.

Understanding existing systems and all inter-dependencies (As Is analysis).

Analyzing business processes and system requirements, with ability to propose re-engineering or optimization of processes.

Ensure projects within credit business architecture are aligned and delivered to achieve the to-be architecture. Following same definitions, business rules etc.

Understanding functional and technical system specifications to be able to identify business solutions, opportunities, and system limitations.

Applying and influencing the use of Business Architecture guidelines to ensure consistent and high-quality business requirements/functional/process specifications for any solution.

Assisting Technical Designers in translating the business requirements and functional/process specifications into detailed technical requirements.

– Overseeing functional, integration and user acceptance testing activities to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional / process specifications.

Identifying proactively operational problems and proposing solutions.

Interfacing with other Business Analysts and Project Managers.

Working closely with the technical architects in defining the systems landscape in Credit.

Challenging business demands and identifying duplications or redundant needs across Credit.

Creating, developing, and maintaining a Credit business information model and guidelines for data input, processing, and output.

Provide expert advice to resources in Credit.

Keeping abreast with changes in the business, in credit management and best practices.

Relevant degree or Qualification

Excellent excel skills are required for creating and maintain test packs and test scenarios.

2 – 5 years demonstrated practical experience in major projects / areas with relevant exposure to the credit business.

Strong background in implementation of build and buy business solutions.

Ability to have a technical discussion

Experience in the investment banking sector Preferred

Desired Skills:

Credit

BA

Process Flows

