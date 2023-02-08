.NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is an excellent opportunity for a .NET DEVELOPER to join a market-LEADING FMCG business, enhancing systems and further driving critical business insights for the company’s strategic optimization. You will also investigate new technologies for developmental growth.

This opportunity is based in Johannesburg and is paying up to R960K Per Annum.

Tech Stack: C#, ASP.NET, SQL Server, HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

THE COMPANY

This is a market LEADING South African FMCG business which has become a well renowned household name. The company has built a world-class manufacturing facility and has produced an extensive product range including washing powder, fabric conditioner and dishwashing liquid to name a few.

THE ROLE

As the .NET DEVELOPER you will bring your strong technical expertise to design, develop, code, and test new Windows and web software applications; your responsibilities will also include maintaining and further enhancing existing systems in alignment with critical business insight and optimization. You will additionally be responsible for investigating and developing skills with new, cutting-edge technologies.

THE REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification.

At least 4 years’ hands on commercial industry experience.

Strong experience developing with ASP.NET.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Asp.Net

Sql Server

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

