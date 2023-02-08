.Net Developer MER0002D6Z – Remote Remote

.Net Developer

Remote Work

Job requirements:

Proficient in Net (C#) programming

Proficient in W3C standards

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript) AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks

Various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching)

Object Orientated design and programming

Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages

JS/.Net (C#)

Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

Minimum requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or BEng (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Desired Skills:

Developer

C#

.Net

