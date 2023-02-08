12 Month contract, could be up to 3 years
Area: Gauteng & Sasolburg
As a Project Manager, you will work closely with the Senior Manager: Renewables Vanderbijlpark and his team in all aspects of project management to ensure the successful execution of assigned projects.
Job Purpose
Qualifications/Experience
- Eng/BSc (Eng) degree (NQF level 8),
- >6 years’ experience,
- Skilled in MS Projects / Primavera,
- Proficient in Project Planning,
- Focuses on the details of SHERQ performance while maintaining the overall strategic picture,
- Demonstrated ability in planning, organizing, controlling, coordinating and directing relevant aspects of the Process, Mechanical, Piping, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering activities,
- Must be capable of evaluating and weighing alternatives, establishing relative priorities and formulating decisions that affect all phases of projects and the complete life cycle of proposed engineering solutions,
- Brownfields project execution experience
Experience in one or more of the following fields will be an advantage
- PMP registered or Postgraduate Project Management qualification a strong wish,
- SACPCMP Construction project manager registration,
- Projects executed within the Energy (e.g., Eskom) and Petrochemical (e.g., Sasol, Sapref, Astron) industries,
Required Outputs and Responsibilities:
Responsible for executing projects effectively and efficiently within budget, on time and to sufficient quality,
- Control of planning and updating of various multi-discipline projects using MS Projects and/or Primavera P6
- Management of various scheduling and project planning tasks,
- Responsible for the project invoice cycle,
- Coordinate monthly progress meetings, internal and external,
- Resource planning,
- Engage actively with critical internal and external stakeholders
- Ensures that the design, development, evaluation and continuous improvement of change strategies are successful. Engages in comprehensive consultation,
Personal Attributes:
- Strong customer orientation – good judgment; emotional resilience,
- Effective listening skills, with flexibility in approach to solutions,
- Knowledge of applicable health, safety and environment codes, standards and legislation,
- Ability to work across disciplines, have excellent communication skills
- Understand the logic of executing the full life cycle of
- Must be able to develop fit for purpose solutions for partners to create long term relationships,
- Ability to work under pressure and independently with minimal supervision,
- Team player,
- Driver’s License and own transport
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
Desired Skills:
- Renewable Energy
- Renewable Power
- Engineering
- Project Management
- Petrochemical