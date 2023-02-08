Project Manager

12 Month contract, could be up to 3 years

Area: Gauteng & Sasolburg

As a Project Manager, you will work closely with the Senior Manager: Renewables Vanderbijlpark and his team in all aspects of project management to ensure the successful execution of assigned projects.

Job Purpose

Qualifications/Experience

Eng/BSc (Eng) degree (NQF level 8),

>6 years’ experience,

Skilled in MS Projects / Primavera,

Proficient in Project Planning,

Focuses on the details of SHERQ performance while maintaining the overall strategic picture,

Demonstrated ability in planning, organizing, controlling, coordinating and directing relevant aspects of the Process, Mechanical, Piping, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering activities,

Must be capable of evaluating and weighing alternatives, establishing relative priorities and formulating decisions that affect all phases of projects and the complete life cycle of proposed engineering solutions,

Brownfields project execution experience

Experience in one or more of the following fields will be an advantage

PMP registered or Postgraduate Project Management qualification a strong wish,

SACPCMP Construction project manager registration,

Projects executed within the Energy (e.g., Eskom) and Petrochemical (e.g., Sasol, Sapref, Astron) industries,

Required Outputs and Responsibilities:

Responsible for executing projects effectively and efficiently within budget, on time and to sufficient quality,

Control of planning and updating of various multi-discipline projects using MS Projects and/or Primavera P6

Management of various scheduling and project planning tasks,

Responsible for the project invoice cycle,

Coordinate monthly progress meetings, internal and external,

Resource planning,

Engage actively with critical internal and external stakeholders

Ensures that the design, development, evaluation and continuous improvement of change strategies are successful. Engages in comprehensive consultation,

Personal Attributes:

Strong customer orientation – good judgment; emotional resilience,

Effective listening skills, with flexibility in approach to solutions,

Knowledge of applicable health, safety and environment codes, standards and legislation,

Ability to work across disciplines, have excellent communication skills

Understand the logic of executing the full life cycle of

Must be able to develop fit for purpose solutions for partners to create long term relationships,

Ability to work under pressure and independently with minimal supervision,

Team player,

Driver’s License and own transport

Desired Skills:

Renewable Energy

Renewable Power

Engineering

Project Management

Petrochemical

