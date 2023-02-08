Project Manager – Gauteng

Feb 8, 2023

12 Month contract, could be up to 3 years
Area: Gauteng & Sasolburg
Job Purpose
As a Project Manager, you will work closely with the Senior Manager: Renewables Vanderbijlpark and his team in all aspects of project management to ensure the successful execution of assigned projects.

Qualifications/Experience

  • Eng/BSc (Eng) degree (NQF level 8),
  • >6 years’ experience,
  • Skilled in MS Projects / Primavera,
  • Proficient in Project Planning,
  • Focuses on the details of SHERQ performance while maintaining the overall strategic picture,
  • Demonstrated ability in planning, organizing, controlling, coordinating and directing relevant aspects of the Process, Mechanical, Piping, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering activities,
  • Must be capable of evaluating and weighing alternatives, establishing relative priorities and formulating decisions that affect all phases of projects and the complete life cycle of proposed engineering solutions,
  • Brownfields project execution experience

Experience in one or more of the following fields will be an advantage

  • PMP registered or Postgraduate Project Management qualification a strong wish,
  • SACPCMP Construction project manager registration,
  • Projects executed within the Energy (e.g., Eskom) and Petrochemical (e.g., Sasol, Sapref, Astron) industries,

Required Outputs and Responsibilities:
Responsible for executing projects effectively and efficiently within budget, on time and to sufficient quality,

  • Control of planning and updating of various multi-discipline projects using MS Projects and/or Primavera P6

  • Management of various scheduling and project planning tasks,
  • Responsible for the project invoice cycle,
  • Coordinate monthly progress meetings, internal and external,
  • Resource planning,
  • Engage actively with critical internal and external stakeholders
  • Ensures that the design, development, evaluation and continuous improvement of change strategies are successful. Engages in comprehensive consultation,

Personal Attributes:

  • Strong customer orientation – good judgment; emotional resilience,
  • Effective listening skills, with flexibility in approach to solutions,
  • Knowledge of applicable health, safety and environment codes, standards and legislation,
  • Ability to work across disciplines, have excellent communication skills
  • Understand the logic of executing the full life cycle of
  • Must be able to develop fit for purpose solutions for partners to create long term relationships,
  • Ability to work under pressure and independently with minimal supervision,
  • Team player,
  • Driver’s License and own transport

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Renewable Energy
  • Renewable Power
  • Engineering
  • Project Management
  • Petrochemical

