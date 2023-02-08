Report reveals that SA children can’t read for meaning

A new report reveals that a massive 82% of South Africa’s Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning – indicating that the disruptions of the Covid years have set children back by at least a year.

Indeed, if the country continues on the current trajectory, it will take 86 years – until 2108 – to teach all our children to read for meaning.

Former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka yesterday convened the annual 2030 Reading Panel to bring together respected South African leaders to ask: “What needs to change for us to ensure that all children learn to read by 2030?”

Prof Spaull presented a background report for the panel, which found that 82% of Grade 4 children cannot read for meaning, up from 78% in 2016.

The Covid pandemic interventions have cost the country a decade of progress, the report indicates, pushing outcomes back to 2011 levels.

The situation is worse in no-fee schools, where 50% of children have not learnt the letters of the alphabet by the end of Grade 1.

And there is no plan to rectify this situation, with no National Reading Plan and no budget for the promotion of reading.

The panel consists of the following members: Commissioner André Gaum, Bobby Godsell, Colin Coleman, Prof Jonathan Jansen, Noncedo Madubedube, Nangamso Mtsatse, Jay Naidoo, Prof Njabulo Ndebele, Prof Vuyokazi Nomlomo, Prof Sizwe Mabizela, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Hulisani Ravele, Umunyana Rugege, Prof Michael Sachs, Judy Sikuza, Elinor Sisulu, Prof Nic Spaull, and Prof Catherine Snow.