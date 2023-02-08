Senior BI Developer/Data Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP complex data models & visualizations helping to bring clients’ data to life as your expertise is sought to fill the dual role of a Senior BI Developer/Data Engineer sought by a growing and dynamic provider of cutting-edge Data-centric Solutions. You will also be responsible for multiple aspects of each project – from data source through to findings and BI dashboards. You’ll work closely with clients and your Project team to uncover insights and derive meaning and value from their data. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Business or Science field, a Microsoft Certification in addition will be beneficial, have 3 years’ experience working on the Microsoft Power Platform and utilise tools such as Power Automate, Azure Data Factory and Azure Synapse to extract, clean and transform high volumes of data for use in our data models and Machine Learning applications. You must also have a basic understanding of Stats and Exploratory Data Analysis and proficiency in R and Python.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Business or Science.

Relevant Microsoft Certifications are a plus.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3 years’ experience working on the Microsoft Power Platform. We work with tools such as Power Automate, Azure Data Factory and Azure Synapse to extract, clean and transform high volumes of data for use in our data models and Machine Learning applications.

Have a basic understanding of Statistics and Exploratory Data Analysis methods to derive meaning from complex, multidimensional datasets.

You should have some knowledge of languages such as Python or R for Data Analysis.

Be familiar with concepts such as data models, advanced DAX and data processing pipelines.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

