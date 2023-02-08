Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Sandton – up to R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you driven by innovation and enterprise software development?

The business is an industry leading bespoke software, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulation science hub and they are looking for a hyper skilled Senior C# full stack developer to be based in their Sandton offices.

Requirements:

7+ years’ experience in technical IT environment

Experience in C# & .NET, ASP .NET, SQL Server, Python

Experience in ReactJS, Redux, Angular, Vue, TypeScript

By nature be able to identify problems or opportunities, gather & interpret information & generate alternatives

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM54401 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

ASP

SQL

Python

ReactJS

Redux

Angular

TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

