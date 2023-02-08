Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Sandton – up to R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you driven by innovation and enterprise software development?
The business is an industry leading bespoke software, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulation science hub and they are looking for a hyper skilled Senior C# full stack developer to be based in their Sandton offices.
Requirements:
- 7+ years’ experience in technical IT environment
- Experience in C# & .NET, ASP .NET, SQL Server, Python
- Experience in ReactJS, Redux, Angular, Vue, TypeScript
- By nature be able to identify problems or opportunities, gather & interpret information & generate alternatives
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- ASP
- SQL
- Python
- ReactJS
- Redux
- Angular
- TypeScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree