Senior C# Microsoft Developer – DBN/JHB – up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This Leading Company that specialises in software business solutions is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer.

In this position bring your expertise in designing, building code, and implementing solutions. You need to be able to create logical and innovative solutions to complex requirements.

If you have what it takes to provide guidance and support to Junior Developers, then apply today!!!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Microsoft Developer

Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) or Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP)

6+ years development experience

ASP.Net

JavaScript

WPF

WCF

HTML5

MVC

CSS

Azure

Xamarin

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM56151 which is a Permanent position based in DBN/JHB offering a cost to company of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net

JavaScript

WPF

WCF

HTML5

MVC

CSS

Azure

Xamarin

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position