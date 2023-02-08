Senior Data Analyst

Feb 8, 2023

Our client within the retail space are looking for a Data Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Focal Points:

  • 3 year related degree (In a quantitative field i.e.: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)
  • Post graduate qualification (advantageous)
  • 1 – 4 experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SAS, SQL and Python.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office/Google Workspace.
  • AWS experience advantage

Competencies

  • Conduct full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design.
  • Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements
  • Follow processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs
  • Appraise yourself on business definitions and apply this consistently within all reporting projects
  • Manage own time, capacity and resourcing to ensure accurate, complete, timely and consistent delivery on management and business reporting
  • Execute on administration tasks required on projects or initiatives
  • Monitor and maintain data environments and projects
  • Conduct quality control and auditing of reports to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data prior to handing over to end user
  • Implement actions to rectify gaps identified in QA and auditing process
  • Contribute to discussions that enable enhancement of data reporting
  • Work directly with team members and business users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.
  • Monitor reports to alert or identify when errors occur and communicate to business should there be a requirement

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

