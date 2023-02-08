Senior Data Analyst

Our client within the retail space are looking for a Data Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Focal Points:

3 year related degree (In a quantitative field i.e.: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)

Post graduate qualification (advantageous)

1 – 4 experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SAS, SQL and Python.

Proficient in Microsoft Office/Google Workspace.

AWS experience advantage

Competencies

Conduct full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design.

Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements

Follow processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs

Appraise yourself on business definitions and apply this consistently within all reporting projects

Manage own time, capacity and resourcing to ensure accurate, complete, timely and consistent delivery on management and business reporting

Execute on administration tasks required on projects or initiatives

Monitor and maintain data environments and projects

Conduct quality control and auditing of reports to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data prior to handing over to end user

Implement actions to rectify gaps identified in QA and auditing process

Contribute to discussions that enable enhancement of data reporting

Work directly with team members and business users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.

Monitor reports to alert or identify when errors occur and communicate to business should there be a requirement

