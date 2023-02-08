Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Marlboro

Our client within the retail space are looking for a Data Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Focal Points:
- 3 year related degree (In a quantitative field i.e.: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)
- Post graduate qualification (advantageous)
- 1 – 4 experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SAS, SQL and Python.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office/Google Workspace.
- AWS experience advantage
Competencies
- Conduct full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design.
- Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements
- Follow processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs
- Appraise yourself on business definitions and apply this consistently within all reporting projects
- Manage own time, capacity and resourcing to ensure accurate, complete, timely and consistent delivery on management and business reporting
- Execute on administration tasks required on projects or initiatives
- Monitor and maintain data environments and projects
- Conduct quality control and auditing of reports to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data prior to handing over to end user
- Implement actions to rectify gaps identified in QA and auditing process
- Contribute to discussions that enable enhancement of data reporting
- Work directly with team members and business users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.
- Monitor reports to alert or identify when errors occur and communicate to business should there be a requirement
Apply now for more information 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- SAS
- SQL
- Python
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma