Senior Desktop Support Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Berea West

Provide onsite Level-1 and 2 support and troubleshooting, Escalation of issues to 2rd or 3 rd level Engineers

Ensuring tickets are logged in the Support System, maintaining updates and information in line with procedures

Testing for Network Vulnerabilities: Work with a larger information security team to evaluate, test, and troubleshoot technologies. They’re expected to identify, diagnose, and resolve basic information security issues.

Install, configure and support Windows and Mac workstations

Microsoft Windows & Office Application Support and Installation

Microsoft 365, Office support, SharePoint support and administration.

Documentation and Updating of Ticketing/Helpdesk System

Train end users on usage of computer hardware and software

Perform long-term fault, configuration, performance and security management of Desktops systems

Install, configure, and support end-user IT hardware and software within acceptable response times

Introduce new IT capabilities by introducing opportunities for improvement and propose viable solutions

Continues improvement – Reviews key processes to identify gaps between customer requirements and current outputs and to identify key variances.

Achieve a satisfactory level of technical and professional skill or knowledge in position-related areas; keeping abreast of current developments and trends in area of expertise.

Have a good knowledge of networking fundamentals, and or have hands on experience building networks.

Perform migrations related to your organization unit.

Have a good understanding of Active Directory, and other active directory services, and or have hands on experience building active directory environments.

Understand the basics of Windows server, Server administration functions and basic maintenance. And or have hands on experience performing server administration and maintenance.

You will be required to work autonomously and have a strong sense of troubleshooting and self-improvement.

Matric is required

Tertiary Qualification in IT would be beneficial

Minimum of three years’ experience in a senior IT support/technician role

Office 365 support and administration.

CompTIA A+, N+. MSCE would be beneficial

Valid License and Own Transport is a necessity

Networking knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, SNMP, SMTP, FTP, HTTP, HTTPS, ICMP

Excellent communication skills is a must

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Microsoft SharePoint

Server Administration

Troubleshooting

About The Employer:

Our clients are specialists and a leading supplier of Business Environment Infrastructure and Business Technology solutions. Their core capabilities lie in the sale and servicing of Information Communication Technology, Office Automation, Alternate Energy Infrastructure, and Commercial & Business Security.

