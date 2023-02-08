Senior Desktop Support Engineer

Provide onsite Level-1 and 2 support and troubleshooting, Escalation of issues to 2rd or 3 rd level Engineers
Ensuring tickets are logged in the Support System, maintaining updates and information in line with procedures
Testing for Network Vulnerabilities: Work with a larger information security team to evaluate, test, and troubleshoot technologies. They’re expected to identify, diagnose, and resolve basic information security issues.
Install, configure and support Windows and Mac workstations
Microsoft Windows & Office Application Support and Installation
Microsoft 365, Office support, SharePoint support and administration.
Documentation and Updating of Ticketing/Helpdesk System
Train end users on usage of computer hardware and software
Perform long-term fault, configuration, performance and security management of Desktops systems
Install, configure, and support end-user IT hardware and software within acceptable response times
Introduce new IT capabilities by introducing opportunities for improvement and propose viable solutions
Continues improvement – Reviews key processes to identify gaps between customer requirements and current outputs and to identify key variances.
Achieve a satisfactory level of technical and professional skill or knowledge in position-related areas; keeping abreast of current developments and trends in area of expertise.
Have a good knowledge of networking fundamentals, and or have hands on experience building networks.
Perform migrations related to your organization unit.
Have a good understanding of Active Directory, and other active directory services, and or have hands on experience building active directory environments.
Understand the basics of Windows server, Server administration functions and basic maintenance. And or have hands on experience performing server administration and maintenance.
You will be required to work autonomously and have a strong sense of troubleshooting and self-improvement.
Matric is required
Tertiary Qualification in IT would be beneficial
Minimum of three years’ experience in a senior IT support/technician role
Office 365 support and administration.
CompTIA A+, N+. MSCE would be beneficial
Valid License and Own Transport is a necessity
Networking knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, SNMP, SMTP, FTP, HTTP, HTTPS, ICMP
Excellent communication skills is a must
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- Microsoft SharePoint
- Server Administration
- Troubleshooting
About The Employer:
Our clients are specialists and a leading supplier of Business Environment Infrastructure and Business Technology solutions. Their core capabilities lie in the sale and servicing of Information Communication Technology, Office Automation, Alternate Energy Infrastructure, and Commercial & Business Security.