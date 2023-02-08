Senior Project Manager

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their team. The deal candidate will be responsible for management of moderate to highly complex projects across multiple programs. To implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs. Lead the planning and implementation of projects. Manage multiple complex initiatives that span multiple business areas and cross functional teams

12 months contract (On site), vaccination is mandatory

Responsibilities:

Define the scope of the project, as prioritised by the Exco and/ or the head of the PMO

Translate the approved and defined POC and/ or project plan into milestones to execute

Prepare and maintain comprehensive project documentation for all projects with milestone detail around:o prioritising project activities and timelines

o coordinating and allocating resources

o managing budgets

o roles of third parties and vendors

Identify project inter dependencies and determine the optimal approach to deliver on the project

Track project deliverables using appropriate tools

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders

Develop full scale project plans

Provide direction and support to project team

Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes

Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives

Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable)

Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable)

Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities

Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines

Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives

Effectively manage stakeholders’ expectations and project plan changes and consequences

Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management

Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project delivery

Conduct regular stage gate reviews with the Project Owner and Sponsor reviewing the viability of the project.

Ensure projects legal documents and contracts are signed off (approved) and stored (where applicable)

Provide a consultative role to Business Analysts and provide support in the requirements elicitation process

Review, assess and provide feedback on business documents such as business cases, business requirements, functional requirements and technical design documents, test packs and test completion reports

Set up and drive Steerco sessions

Provide guidance and support to Project Managers.

Desired Experience & Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree or / Equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualification

Microsoft EPM

PMBOK / Prince 2

Minimum of 6-8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects

Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies

Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking

Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred

Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous

Exposure to governance control and risk management

Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels

Good financial business case skills

3rd Party Vendor Management preferred

Desired Skills:

Project portfolio

Project budget

Management Projects

PMP

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum

