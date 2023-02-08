Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their team. The deal candidate will be responsible for management of moderate to highly complex projects across multiple programs. To implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs. Lead the planning and implementation of projects. Manage multiple complex initiatives that span multiple business areas and cross functional teams
12 months contract (On site), vaccination is mandatory
Responsibilities:
- Define the scope of the project, as prioritised by the Exco and/ or the head of the PMO
- Translate the approved and defined POC and/ or project plan into milestones to execute
- Prepare and maintain comprehensive project documentation for all projects with milestone detail around:o prioritising project activities and timelines
o coordinating and allocating resources
o managing budgets
o roles of third parties and vendors
- Identify project inter dependencies and determine the optimal approach to deliver on the project
- Track project deliverables using appropriate tools
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders
- Develop full scale project plans
- Provide direction and support to project team
- Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes
- Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives
- Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable)
- Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable)
- Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities
- Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines
- Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives
- Effectively manage stakeholders’ expectations and project plan changes and consequences
- Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management
- Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project delivery
- Conduct regular stage gate reviews with the Project Owner and Sponsor reviewing the viability of the project.
- Ensure projects legal documents and contracts are signed off (approved) and stored (where applicable)
- Provide a consultative role to Business Analysts and provide support in the requirements elicitation process
- Review, assess and provide feedback on business documents such as business cases, business requirements, functional requirements and technical design documents, test packs and test completion reports
- Set up and drive Steerco sessions
- Provide guidance and support to Project Managers.
Desired Experience & Qualification:
- Bachelor’s Degree or / Equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualification
- Microsoft EPM
- PMBOK / Prince 2
- Minimum of 6-8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects
- Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies
- Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking
- Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred
- Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous
- Exposure to governance control and risk management
- Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels
- Good financial business case skills
- 3rd Party Vendor Management preferred
Desired Skills:
- Project portfolio
- Project budget
- Management Projects
- PMP
- Project Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum