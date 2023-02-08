Senior Systems Engineer (DataPower)

To perform Systems Engineering activities for all IT projects; include maintaining the hardware / firmware / operating system / software / application server software and meet service levels agreements. The Senior Systems Engineer work in both production and non-production environments.

Education and Experience:

Relevant National Diploma / Advance Certificate (NQF6) and 3-4 years’ experience in Information Technology (IT) environment, of which 1 – 2 years ideally at knowledge worker level

Or

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND Relevant IT Qualification (s) / Certification (s) – see below -, AND 3-4 years’ experience in Information Technology (IT) environment AND additional requirements specified in Min Functional requirements, where applicable.

Alternative

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 4 years’ IT related experience

Responsibilities:

Process

Accumulate information and provide reports with recommendations applicable to area of specialisation.

Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems and procedures to identify trends and potential risks.

Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialisation.

Effectively plan and schedule own activities to continuously improve quality and service delivery in area of specialisation.

Execute process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.

Use practical and applied knowledge and situational judgement to consider policy implications and to arrive at decisions / conclusions.

Correctly apply applicable legislation, including amongst other policies, procedures, and SOPs in the delivery of work outputs.

To be responsible for troubleshooting of hardware / firmware / operating system / software / application server software problems.

To diagnose and solve level 3 type Hardware / firmware / operating system / software / application server software problems.

To engage with third party vendors and other support teams.

Be involved in effective planning and scheduling of Infrastructure / software activities.

To provide specialist input on investigations, opportunities and risks. Conduct research on relevant technologies, or changes to multiple system hardware and software architectures and the range of products and productivity tools that support the development and production environments within the enterprise.

Be responsible for building and implementing system architecture and for the identification and resolution of high-level hardware and software technical problems and malfunctions related to the systems architecture.

To make decisions that are critical in the areas of performance analysis, problem solving, and infrastructure planning, with the potential to affect the successful execution of business transactions.

To performs capacity planning, workload modelling, and prediction.

Plans and implements major system hardware and software upgrades, ensuring change management procedures and methodologies are implemented and followed.

Maintenance and support of developed applications. Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools;

To participate in various IT projects intended to continually improve/upgrade the system infrastructure, ensuring change management procedures and methodologies are implemented and followed.

To be responsible for maintaining, testing, support and upgrades of in-house developed applications and 3rd Party Applications.

Interact and communication with customers as required, keeping them informed of incident progress, notifying them of impending changes or agreed outages

To manage the Regional Data Centres, respond to alerts, monitor dashboard, and periodic system review

To configure, debug and support multiple infrastructure platforms and software

To design and deploy new applications and enhancements to existing applications, software, and operating systems. Prod / non-Prod

Developing, maintaining and supporting technical infrastructure, hardware and system software components and developed applications

To do installations, configuration, testing and maintenance of the company operating systems, application software and system management tools

To conduct in-depth root-cause analysis for service interruption recovery and creating preventive measures

To performing installation, maintenance and support of system software/hardware and user support

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify and escalate risks.

People

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.

Finance

Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs.

Client

Contribute to a culture of service excellence, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Ensure own understanding and adherence to customer service delivery and provide specialist support to meet or exceed customer expectations.

Behavioural competencies

Accountability

Analytical Thinking

Attention to Detail

Adaptability

Building Sustainability

Commitment to Continuous Learning

Conceptual Ability

Customer Service

Fairness and Transparency

Honesty and Integrity

Organisational Awareness

Respect

Trust

Technical competencies

Computer Literacy

Functional Policies and Procedures

IT Knowledge

Customer Relationship Management

System Thinking

Technical Expertise

IT Project Management

Knowledge of IT Governance and Business

Verbal Communication

Desired Skills:

DataPower

Systems Engineer

HTTP/HTTPS/SFTP/NFS

IPv4 and IPv6

