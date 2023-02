Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng

We have an opening for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 7+ years of experience in

SQL

API (Postman or SOAP UI)

Technical Testing

Back-end Testing

Telecoms experience

Contract Position

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

