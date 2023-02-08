SharePoint Specialist

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a SharePoint Specialist
Responsible for SharePoint management, maintenance and administration to ensure ongoing system support, reliability, availability and optimization.
Qualifications and Experience:

  • Diploma in computer science or IT related qualification
  • ITIL foundation certificate (added advantage)
  • SharePoint relevant certificate
  • Over 5 years of SharePoint administration experience
  • Programming experience (added advantage)
  • Experience managing and administration of enterprise-level O365 SharePoint 2013
  • Experience in SharePoint online (added advantage)
  • Experience troubleshooting issues and providing customer support for service requests related to O365 SharePoint Online and on-premises environments.
  • Working knowledge of current messaging and collaboration systems software, protocols and standards
  • Experience in configuring, administering, and monitoring Exchange Active Sync services.
  • Ability to solve complex SharePoint issues.

Knowledge

  • Knowledge of SharePoint
  • Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • ITIL process understanding.
  • Customer Service

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL process
  • Knowledge of SharePoint
  • Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

